"AgilePoint" 2010

sharepoint humor enterprise logo
Did this as a lark for our project manager. He wanted an "Agile" project management logo, but stipulated it be without the words "Project Management" in the logo itself. I think this meets the criteria! :)

Side notes:

-- He's reading up on SharePoint. Thinks it's awesome.

-- Yes, I am going to do a real logo. I'm not that mean.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
