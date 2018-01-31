INNOVUX

SPACED - To space and back, safely

INNOVUX
INNOVUX
  • Save
SPACED - To space and back, safely moon dark challenge spacedchallenge mobile app design ux ui
SPACED - To space and back, safely moon dark challenge spacedchallenge mobile app design ux ui
SPACED - To space and back, safely moon dark challenge spacedchallenge mobile app design ux ui
SPACED - To space and back, safely moon dark challenge spacedchallenge mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. spacedchallenge_dribbble.jpg
  2. spacedchallenge_twitter.jpg
  3. space-1.jpg
  4. space-2.jpg

Hi guys !

I discovered the #SPACEDchallenge by @Dann Petty
yesterday and I decided to give it a shot. I noticed some really talented people already participated but even if I don't win, this was a great experience to try out some dark UI patterns.

Still a Work in progress, final entry following soon!

Let me know what you think in the comments! ✌️
cheers,

View all tags
Posted on Jan 31, 2018
INNOVUX
INNOVUX

More by INNOVUX

View profile
    • Like