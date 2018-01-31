SPACED - To space and back, safely

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi guys !
I discovered the #SPACEDchallenge by @Dann Petty
yesterday and I decided to give it a shot. I noticed some really talented people already participated but even if I don't win, this was a great experience to try out some dark UI patterns.
Still a Work in progress, final entry following soon!
Let me know what you think in the comments! ✌️
cheers,