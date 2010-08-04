Brian Hoff

Tracking what's happening with dribbble's API

Dave Rupert and I literally had an idea, designed it, coded it, Twitterized it and made it live... all within less than 24 hours (and that's counting 6 hours of sleep). :)

rebbbounds: Tracking the Dribbble API and allowing others to submit their own projects using the API. Now go make amazing things happen!

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
