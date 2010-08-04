Josh Puckett

Portfolio Redesign

Part of a big redesign I'm doing to me current website and blog, this is the portfolio homepage. I wanted something minimal, classy, and really focused on the work/pieces themselves. I'm extremely happy with it as well, which is always counts for a lot in personal design projects :)

