QC - iOS Contact Wireframe

QC - iOS Contact Wireframe prototype screens app xcode ios segue interactions wireframe
PROJECT OVERVIEW

Created a wireframe optimized for iOS development. Displays appropriate segue preferences for storyboards/interface builder.

ROLE IN PROJECT

Research and wireframe a contacts application that leverages external voice over IP and chat apps.

Posted on Jan 30, 2018
