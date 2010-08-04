Juan M. Teixidó

Client: "I want that cool Aqua look". #clientclassics

Client: "I want that cool Aqua look". #clientclassics
It's been a while since anyone has requested "the cool Aqua" look. Here's a larger version http://cl.ly/1rPF

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
