Design Leadership Forum by InVision

After chatting with the InVision team about their goal for the Design Leadership Forum brand, we focused on conveying the ideas of growth, inclusiveness, and collaboration.

By collaging photos and combining member faces within the brand mark, we were able to showcase the core values rather than individual members. Additional design details and animations continue this theme to find balance between chaos and clarity.

Design Leadership Forum

@aaron stump: Creative & Art Direction

@Jared Granger: Brand Design & Art Direction

@Elegant Seagulls : Landing Page Design + Dev