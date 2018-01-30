Miquido

ApproveMe - Deskop App

ApproveMe - Deskop App dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard ui design front-end frontend miquido desktop app platform minimal developers designers design clean
Hello everyone! 👋
Brace yourselves!

We're happy to present another shot from desktop ApproveMe app - a bridge between designers and our beloved developers 🙄

👉 Credit goes to:
Kamil Solipiwko

Want to see what else we can do? Check our portfolio and get inspired 👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/

-
Our designers have years of experience at creating visually stunning, future-oriented and innovative digital solutions for various industries. Choose our product design services and discover the full potential of your product! Drop us a line at hello@miquido.com - let’s talk about your idea!

Design is worth a thousand words
