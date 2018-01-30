ApproveMe - Deskop App

Hello everyone! 👋

Brace yourselves!

We're happy to present another shot from desktop ApproveMe app - a bridge between designers and our beloved developers 🙄

👉 Credit goes to:

Kamil Solipiwko

Want to see what else we can do? Check our portfolio and get inspired 👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/

-

Our designers have years of experience at creating visually stunning, future-oriented and innovative digital solutions for various industries. Choose our product design services and discover the full potential of your product! Drop us a line at hello@miquido.com - let’s talk about your idea!