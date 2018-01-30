Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UniCoin onboarding

Hi guys 👋

Today I have for you onboarding from our upcoming project UniCoin. I'm pumped to share this work in progress part so early. Finally I had a chance to work a little bit on my illustration skills.

Be sure to follow UniCoin for more updates:

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

Posted on Jan 30, 2018
