Logo Spacing Guide

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Running a quick brand guide to the client's logo.
It's important after implementing a huge design change that the guides for making modifications or using the design assets are accessible and easy to follow.
The full result of this client engagement can be seen at SoMagnetic.com