Darian Rosebrook

Logo Spacing Guide

Logo Spacing Guide branding design branding glass window business size logo size usage guide logo grid logo
Running a quick brand guide to the client's logo.

It's important after implementing a huge design change that the guides for making modifications or using the design assets are accessible and easy to follow.

The full result of this client engagement can be seen at SoMagnetic.com

