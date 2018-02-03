Darian Rosebrook

The Glass Frontier Logotype

brand branding logo design vector lettering hand lettering custom typeface font logotype logo
The logotype for The Glass Frontier, a professional external cleaner for residential homes and businesses servicing the outlying Anchorage area.

This logotype needed to be strong and recognizable enough on its own yet not outlandish enough to be brought down a level by the surrounding designs up there.

This logotype serves as the base for legibility when choosing the rest of the sizes of the alternative brand marks.

To see more, check out our case study for The Glass Frontier

