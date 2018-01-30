Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darian Rosebrook

The Glass Frontier Horizontal Stacked

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
The Glass Frontier Horizontal Stacked golden ratio brand branding lockup window cleaning window frontier glass hand lettering logo design logo
Download color palette

The Glass Frontier is made as a small token of appreciation for a friend and the start of their business which looks to supply the service of clean windows, gutters, and roofing to their customers throughout the outskirts of Anchorage.

Though the service is yet to start, this little part of the brand will serve as a front-runner to their vehicles, business cards, and social media pages.

This design was made so that if it was applied to a building, a pickup truck, or a business card, it was easily recognizable and versatile to various print sizes.

To see more, check out our case study for The Glass Frontier

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like