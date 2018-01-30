Ashlee Mckay

Chat - old illustration loop gif ios character dog animation design app friendly chat
We've been hard at work prepping for the new launch of friendly App v2 :-)

A brand new illustrations style Is coming soon but thought I would chuck up one of the oldies

Didn't want to waste these goodies!

Animation by @Andrew McKay

Press L if you'd like :-)

Posted on Jan 30, 2018
Product designer based in sunny Sydney.
