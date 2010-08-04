Fuzzco™

Mason place at the Fuzzco workspace
Left to right: "best mug in the world", wallet/keys/headphones, Travel ease/smell good inhaler stuff, monitor # 1 on "The Artists Handbook of Materials and Techniques", Keyboard, Monitor # 2 or my peeping window into the life of 3D spirit indian lady friend lady.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
