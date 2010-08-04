Daryl Walker-Smith

Xenta Logo

Daryl Walker-Smith
Daryl Walker-Smith
  • Save
Xenta Logo xenta hardware logo dvd laser blue ebuyer
Download color palette

Logo I created for the Xenta range of hardware (DVD players etc.)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Daryl Walker-Smith
Daryl Walker-Smith

More by Daryl Walker-Smith

View profile
    • Like