Events list output, default style

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Events app enables you to input events with a title, date/time, description and (configurable) categories.
We then have two default output modes for your pages - a calendar, and the above listing. Both are driven entirely by editable templates, so these are just starting points.
There's also methods for displaying individual events and filtering on categories (which means you can have in effect multiple calendars by categorising differently).