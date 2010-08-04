Events list output, default style

Drew McLellan

The Events app enables you to input events with a title, date/time, description and (configurable) categories.

We then have two default output modes for your pages - a calendar, and the above listing. Both are driven entirely by editable templates, so these are just starting points.

There's also methods for displaying individual events and filtering on categories (which means you can have in effect multiple calendars by categorising differently).

