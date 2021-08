New Reports 📄✨

Mention reports and dashboards are now one. Instead of creating a dashboard first, then going to the Reports tab to schedule it, you can do the whole process from one place.

Simply create a report, then choose whether to schedule it to send to your colleagues and clients, or leave it unscheduled for your own analysis.

Learn more, check our announcement Video 🎬

