Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

New Reports 📄✨

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
New Reports 📄✨ ui ux interface dashboards reports data chart view bar minimal
Download color palette

Mention reports and dashboards are now one. Instead of creating a dashboard first, then going to the Reports tab to schedule it, you can do the whole process from one place.
Simply create a report, then choose whether to schedule it to send to your colleagues and clients, or leave it unscheduled for your own analysis.

Learn more, check our announcement Video 🎬

--

👉 Discover the Mention Design Team

💙 Follow me on Twitter

💌 Let's get in touch

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2018
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like