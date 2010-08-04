Kris Mendoza

Music / iPod - Avant 2 HD

Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza
  • Save
Music / iPod - Avant 2 HD iphone theme icon set icons avant
Download color palette

A preview of my music / iPod icon for Avant 2 and Avant 2 HD, inspired by Hydrogen.

F5e2a47d78000ca7dc62d35c64f3021d
Rebound of
Avant 2 HD
By Kris Mendoza
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza

More by Kris Mendoza

View profile
    • Like