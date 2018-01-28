Jessika Z

Cryptocurrency concept

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency concept landing page webapp ux ui website cryptocurrency graphic desktop
Cryptocurrency concept landing page webapp ux ui website cryptocurrency graphic desktop
Download color palette
  1. jessica_zhang_01_d.jpg
  2. shutterstock_348947375.jpg

Just did some business research and visual scape last week, have not officially started going into the business requirements and task flow meeting yet. A client is interested in a cryptocurrency webapp for the Chinese market

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2018
Jessika Z
Jessika Z
UI design & Front end development
Hire Me

More by Jessika Z

View profile
    • Like