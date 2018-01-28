7th Boogiefeszt

The city light poster of the 7th Hungarian Boogiefeszt (International Boogie Woogie Festival in Győr) in 2014. The festival was organized by Dániel Balázs - alias Mr. Firehand - a talented hungarian boogie woogie pianist, so the key visual was inspired by his artist name. It took five hours to flame his hand this way, exclusively in Photoshop. :) The original photo was shot by Ádám Pintér at Cincérfotó.

You can find the street view mockup here:

https://creativemarket.com/Eleven/69563-Bus-Station-Poster-Mockup