🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's lovely Si - Like I mentioned on Twitter, I like how this feels like a real label you'd find stuck to a 12". Obviously the look you were going for.
I agree with pretty much all the comments above - The H to House doesn't seem to sit quite right and almost disjoints itself from the design. Leaving the F off of the Finesse almost makes it look like it should read Funky FHouse Finesse.
So I've done a little rough rebound following Paul & James' comments and moved things around a little to my liking!
Good work Si!