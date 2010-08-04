Anthony Killeen

Anthony Killeen
Anthony Killeen
It's lovely Si - Like I mentioned on Twitter, I like how this feels like a real label you'd find stuck to a 12". Obviously the look you were going for.

I agree with pretty much all the comments above - The H to House doesn't seem to sit quite right and almost disjoints itself from the design. Leaving the F off of the Finesse almost makes it look like it should read Funky FHouse Finesse.

So I've done a little rough rebound following Paul & James' comments and moved things around a little to my liking!

Good work Si!

