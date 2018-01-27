Good for Sale
King Rooster Logo unique business food farm minimalist animal abstract simple cockerel creative crown modern bird chicken king rooster royal design logo restaurant

Download color palette

King rooster logo design using a crown as a comb of the rooster that reflects leadership and superiority, unique and stylish. The creative chicken symbol is suitable for businesses or companies about B2B marketing, chicken restaurants, food and beverages. The modern king rooster logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Rooster logo; unique modern stylish creative rooster logo. Simple chicken bird logo.
