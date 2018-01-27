🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
King rooster logo design using a crown as a comb of the rooster that reflects leadership and superiority, unique and stylish. The creative chicken symbol is suitable for businesses or companies about B2B marketing, chicken restaurants, food and beverages. The modern king rooster logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Rooster logo; unique modern stylish creative rooster logo. Simple chicken bird logo.
