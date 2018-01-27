🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Modern swan logo design with hidden symbolism of two interwoven letters "e" and "m." The unique swan logo is suitable for companies or businesses about beauty and cosmetics, creative ornaments and gifts, jewellery, fashion and accessories. The modern swan symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
