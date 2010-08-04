Kenny Saunders

Trying out some grunge again

Kenny Saunders
Kenny Saunders
  • Save
Trying out some grunge again grunge ska checkered texture band trombone
Download color palette

I tried out 960gs for the first time on this site, it went together pretty quickly. You can view it live at http://www.sixpercent.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Kenny Saunders
Kenny Saunders

More by Kenny Saunders

View profile
    • Like