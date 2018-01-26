Good for Sale
Natural Sweet Liquid Logo logo for sale symbol organic branding environment nature animal juice flowers nectar wildlife business modern logo water dropped logo design unique logo bird logo hummingbird logo natural sweet liquid logo

Natural sweet liquid logo design. A unique combination of a hummingbird, a liquid drop and a flower. The stylish natural sweet liquid logo is suitable for companies or businesses about green products, nectar, organic juice or natural drinks. The elegant symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=49382

