Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Natural sweet liquid logo design. A unique combination of a hummingbird, a liquid drop and a flower. The stylish natural sweet liquid logo is suitable for companies or businesses about green products, nectar, organic juice or natural drinks. The elegant symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=49382