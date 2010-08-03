Design Lessons

Shawn Borsky

This one was for a redesign of a blog that a client had acquired, and the design was pretty straightforward and bland. I spent a lot of time designing a new logo , color guides, layouts etc. In the end, the client loved it, but site just didn't need such drastic change or a whole new design. The logo got on a few tee shirts, but the website has remained the same and at the end of the day, it continued doing well with its current brand. I guess sometimes you need to recognize when familiarity is king. Now I realize, that subtle changes would have worked much better.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
