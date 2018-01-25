Coming Soon: Hang Time Seattle

We had so much fun at Hang Time Boston, we’re doing it again. This time in Seattle!

Dribbble’s one-day design conference, Hang Time Seattle, will be held on May 15th at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center. After a full day of inspiring presentations, we’ll head to the Seattle Art Museum for an incredible after-party with hands-on activities and more!

Sign up for email updates to be the first to know when our presale tickets drop next week!

Curious about opportunities to sponsor or get involved with Hang Time? Send an email to: max@dribbble.com.