Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Chef's Choice - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Chef's Choice - Logo Design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark tuxedo bow tie identity logo restaurant chef cleaver knife suit food cooking cook
Chef's Choice - Logo Design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark tuxedo bow tie identity logo restaurant chef cleaver knife suit food cooking cook
Chef's Choice - Logo Design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark tuxedo bow tie identity logo restaurant chef cleaver knife suit food cooking cook
Download color palette
  1. cc_dribbble-01.jpg
  2. chefs_choice_cup_of_tea.png
  3. chefs_choice_app.png

This was one of the favourite logos I have made to date, it was done for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners!

After the client's brief that also wanted a minimalist and modern style for the logo (my style of election), i went for 2 butcher knives and a bow tie forming a suit shape, to reassemble the successful restaurant owners. The client was happy with the final result as well!

If you like it make sure to show some love and press L :)

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like