Chef's Choice - Logo Design

This was one of the favourite logos I have made to date, it was done for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners!
After the client's brief that also wanted a minimalist and modern style for the logo (my style of election), i went for 2 butcher knives and a bow tie forming a suit shape, to reassemble the successful restaurant owners. The client was happy with the final result as well!
