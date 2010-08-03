Lessons from Honey Hive

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Great idea Rogie. Here's our lesson from designing the Honey Hive site: what you think is stunning and completely fits the brief, may not be what the client wanted.
Honey Hive are a great client and we love working with them, and when we presented this concept for their new site we fully expected them to be wowed. That was not the case. They came back and said that we had missed the brief in a number of areas - not what we're used to hearing.
So we went back to the briefing notes, met with the client and went through them. Turns out, we simply had different interpretations of what they wanted.
We've given the design an overhaul and they are now stoked with it. In fact it goes to development next week.
Be confident in your work, but be prepared to change too.