Lessons from Honey Hive

Great idea Rogie. Here's our lesson from designing the Honey Hive site: what you think is stunning and completely fits the brief, may not be what the client wanted.

Honey Hive are a great client and we love working with them, and when we presented this concept for their new site we fully expected them to be wowed. That was not the case. They came back and said that we had missed the brief in a number of areas - not what we're used to hearing.

So we went back to the briefing notes, met with the client and went through them. Turns out, we simply had different interpretations of what they wanted.

We've given the design an overhaul and they are now stoked with it. In fact it goes to development next week.

Be confident in your work, but be prepared to change too.