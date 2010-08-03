Mig Reyes

Maxtopia

Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes
  • Save
Maxtopia electric nature plant organic threadless adobe max heart love
Download color palette

Experimental type treatment for an upcoming Loves competition, partnering with Adobe and their MAX Conference. This year's conference theme is "technology meets nature."

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes

More by Mig Reyes

View profile
    • Like