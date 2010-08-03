Leighton Hubbell

Sedation Professional Logo

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Sedation Professional Logo nursing hands wings angel syringe sedation heart care
Download color palette

Lapel pin logo design in progress for a nurse certification program for patient sedation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like