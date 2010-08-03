Anthony Hibbert

Tentacle Outline

Tentacle Outline photoshop illustrator illustration tentacles eye vector white
Outline for some epic Photoshoppery.

I often prefer how my half finished images look compared to end result. Starting to like it as it is.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
