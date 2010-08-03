Matt Mantooth

Heart

Heart illustration
Illustration for our annual vision banquet where the pastor shares his vision for the next year of the church. The theme is "Growing a Heart for God." The heart is made up of images representing community, the ministries of the church, organic items, the fruits of the spirit, and things that represent the city. All held together by a vine.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
