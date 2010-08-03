Sean Tubridy

Red Dog Letterpress Emboss

Red Dog Letterpress Emboss
The client (Red Dog Communications) wanted the word "connect" to stand out and have "some kind of extra something". I designed it so embossed paw prints of two dogs meet at the word.

I'm just not sure if it's obvious enough - either visually or as a concept...

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
