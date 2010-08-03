Gerren Lamson

gvr sampler 01

gvr sampler 01 artwork illustration web samples
Here's 3 custom art illustrations for a new site for a band.

The art collages (6 total) use: (1) a photo of an organic piece of nature, (2) geometric hand-drawn illustrations, and (3) lots of photoshop play.

Shown: sky, tree, leaf.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
