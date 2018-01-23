Stylist Home Page Explorations

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
It’s time to take a shot break from animated shots and showcase something static that I’ve recently designed. Today, it is a homepage for a promo website of an award-winning stylist. Following most up-to-date web design trends such as usage of whitespace and broken grid, my key focus was to keep the overall look rather minimalistic and showcase the beauty of author’s works.
I think it came out pretty neat and stylish. Eager to hear your thoughts on this work of mine. Your feedback is always appreciated :)
Cheers!
P.S. Remember to check the attachment.
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs