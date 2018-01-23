Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Stylist Home Page Explorations

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Stylist Home Page Explorations concept whitespace grid explorations promo stylist web photography imagery ux ui homepage
Hello friends,

It’s time to take a shot break from animated shots and showcase something static that I’ve recently designed. Today, it is a homepage for a promo website of an award-winning stylist. Following most up-to-date web design trends such as usage of whitespace and broken grid, my key focus was to keep the overall look rather minimalistic and showcase the beauty of author’s works.

I think it came out pretty neat and stylish. Eager to hear your thoughts on this work of mine. Your feedback is always appreciated :)

Cheers!

P.S. Remember to check the attachment.

Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
