Massage Spa Logo Design

Massage Spa Logo Design silhouette negative-space leaf leaves spa
Winner logo design on 99Designs contest:
https://99designs.com/profiles/ArtFeel

By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Company Site:
http://www.transformationsmassage.com/

Posted on Jan 23, 2018
