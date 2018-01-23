Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Acai and Healthy Food Logo Design

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Acai and Healthy Food Logo Design healthy giving-hands leaf leaves face food acai
Download color palette

Winner logo design on 99Designs contest:
https://99designs.com/profiles/ArtFeel

By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Company Fb:
https://www.facebook.com/fitopiacafe/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2018
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like