Mark Otto

Whozout?

Mark Otto
Mark Otto
  • Save
Whozout? starcraft is real to me black gradient gray slate table calendar attendance avatars helvetica neue less.js css
Download color palette

Only images are the avatars. Coded this bad boy up after seeing a developer here at Twitter crank out a simple little app for us to help keep inboxes clear.

Mark Otto
Mark Otto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mark Otto

View profile
    • Like