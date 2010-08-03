Jeff Halmos

Crown Allianz logo
Logo for insurance firm specializing in life settlement policies. The "fireworks" doing quadruple-time, suggesting a crown, displaying a sense of unity ("alliance") through its symmetry, creating a sense of celebration of the lives insured, and, well, representing the insured who've passed on.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
