Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zack Onisko

Frank Jordan Album Artwork

Zack Onisko
Zack Onisko
Hire Me
  • Save
Frank Jordan Album Artwork music compact disc cd artwork album
Download color palette

Another blast from the past. I designed the album artwork for the Northern California band, Frank Jordan’s 2004 release on Devil in the Woods records, Milk The Thrills.

This is one of my favorite Frank Jordan tracks from the record: https://youtu.be/IsV-lcSrdu4

These guys were crazy good live. Mike Visser is an incredible singer. Look him up. His latest project is called Imaginary Tricks.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2018
Zack Onisko
Zack Onisko
Dribbble CEO, cool dad, guitar noodler.
Hire Me

More by Zack Onisko

View profile
    • Like