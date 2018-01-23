Frank Jordan Album Artwork

Another blast from the past. I designed the album artwork for the Northern California band, Frank Jordan’s 2004 release on Devil in the Woods records, Milk The Thrills.

This is one of my favorite Frank Jordan tracks from the record: https://youtu.be/IsV-lcSrdu4

These guys were crazy good live. Mike Visser is an incredible singer. Look him up. His latest project is called Imaginary Tricks.