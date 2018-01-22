Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Selected Works Transitions Experiments

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Selected Works Transitions Experiments fashion slider concept photography image photo anim hover interface ux ui transitions
Download color palette

Monday friends!

Today, I continue experimenting with different layouts and animations for the Selected Works page. This shot shows how the transition from the Selected Works page to the Photo Details page can be implemented. In addition to that, the navigation between two Photo Details pages is also showcased.

I think it came out pretty neat and rather unique. Don’t you think so? Eager to hear your feedback!

Stay tuned for more inspiring stuff from me in the near future!

Cheers…

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Gallery Page Slider Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2018
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like