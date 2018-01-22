Steven Oliveira
Capture machine vision android design ui ux interface app camera capture ios
I had the opportunity to design an interface for a machine vision project. The goal was to capture and process receipts. This was a unique challenge to design an interface where 90% of what the user sees is the camera feedback, the reamining 10% needs to be very well thought out.

Posted on Jan 22, 2018
