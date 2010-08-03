Micah Rich

scoreboard! submitted!

Micah Rich
Micah Rich
  • Save
scoreboard! submitted! dribbble iphone
Download color palette

oh man. finally. we've been working on this for like a week straight. it looks super cool, but we had this annoying issue with the exclamation point in the app store submission process. i tricked it, though, so hopefully we'll get the verdict soon.

off to work on the site!

44aaac8a15fdb78e0b5390b507dc468e
Rebound of
Scoreboard! app
By Caroline Hadilaksono
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Micah Rich
Micah Rich

More by Micah Rich

View profile
    • Like