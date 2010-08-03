Josiah Jost

Botania Type

Josiah Jost
Josiah Jost
Hire Me
  • Save
Botania Type type botany logo identity
Download color palette

Customized wordmark for an organic health shop that sells unique soaps to unique health food products.

-
Interesting in working together? Let's talk!
Siah Design Portfolio | Siah Design Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Josiah Jost
Josiah Jost
800+ logos into my craft: Story-led is supreme.
Hire Me

More by Josiah Jost

View profile
    • Like