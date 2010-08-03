Tad Carpenter

Bob Dylan preview

Bob Dylan preview tad carpenter bob dylan illustration color poster design graphic design texture nature
Have a new poster for Bob Dylan getting ready to go to press. Really like how it turned out. I like that it is a similar, updated approach to Dylan's most famous poster ever. Not quite as good but liked that concept. :)

Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
