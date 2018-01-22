Thomas Michel
Mention

Mobile Reports 📲

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Reports 📲 reports legend data app ios11 dashboard stas ios iphone interface ux ui
Download color palette

We just re-created our dashboards to include new data-viz and add more interactions. Here's a sneak peek of a chart plus his legend that you can swipe up to get more details.

--

👉 Discover the Mention Design Team

💙 Follow me on Twitter

💌 Let's get in touch

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2018
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like