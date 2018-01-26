Darian Rosebrook

CM's alternative brandmark - Icon

CM's alternative brandmark - Icon
Our final version of this logo is the icon mark. This mark serves two purposes. For when the display size shrinks to mere pixels, our logo design here is broken down into the most recognizable elements.

The outlining box and the bar graph.

These two symbols also double as an abstract representation of the company's initials 'C' and 'M.'

Find out more in our case study on the site!

