CM's alternative brandmark - Initials

CM's alternative brandmark - Initials marketing branding agency design agency brand typography line work branding design logo startup medical clinical
Another look at the initials alternative brandmark for Clinically Media. Our goal was that as the workspace available to display this logo decreases, that the mark itself should gracefully break down into the most recognizable elements.

Find out more in our case study on the site!

