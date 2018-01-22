Darian Rosebrook

CM's Full Logo Design

CM's Full Logo Design
Another look at the full brandmark for Clinically Media. This project was a lot of fun for us to dive into the demographic and understand a lot of the decisions that their market makes when hiring a recruiting agency to design their clinical trials.

Find out more in our case study on the site!

